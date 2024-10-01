Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex, Nifty pare gains; IT shares advance

Sensex, Nifty pare gains; IT shares advance

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks pared all gains and traded with minor losses in morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,800 level. IT shares advanced after declining for the past trading sessions.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 3.32 points or 0.01% to 84,298.60. The Nifty 50 index fell 13.15 points or 0.05% to 25,794.15.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.12% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.27%.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,265 shares rose and 1,324 shares fell. A total of 166 shares were unchanged.

 

Due to the observance of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on Wednesday, 2 October 2024, the domestic market will be closed.

Economy:

India's fiscal deficit remained under control during April-August, reaching 27% of the full-year target. This containment was attributed to muted spending in the early months of the fiscal year. The government's spending has been lower due to general elections. In comparison, the deficit stood at a higher 36% during the same period in FY24.

More From This Section

Core sector output contracts 1.8% in August

Core sector output contracts 1.8% in August

Welspun Corp wins order of Rs 2,400 cr

Welspun Corp wins order of Rs 2,400 cr

Mahindra & Mahindra September sales volumes surge 16%

Mahindra & Mahindra September sales volumes surge 16%

Kalpataru Projects Intl gains after bagging orders worth Rs 1,241 crore

Kalpataru Projects Intl gains after bagging orders worth Rs 1,241 crore

Steel Authority of India Ltd Falls 0.81%

Steel Authority of India Ltd Falls 0.81%

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index added 0.91% to 42,329.55. The index declined 0.87% in the past trading sessions.

Tech Mahindra (up 3.16%), Infosys (up 1.53%), Wipro (up 1.1%), Mphasis (up 1.1%) and Coforge (up 0.91%), Persistent Systems (up 0.54%), HCL Technologies (up 0.08%), LTIMindtree (up 0.06%), L&T Technology Services (up 0.01%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

India Glycols advanced 7.86% after the company has increased its grain-based distillery capacity by 100 KLPD at Kashipur, Uttarakhand and added 180 KLPD to its existing bio-fuel ethanol plant at the same location. Additionally, it has expected its facilities for new value-added chemicals products by 2500 MTPA in Kashipur, Uttarakhand.

IPCA Laboratories fell 1.11% after the companys subsidiary, Bayshore will sell nine ANDAs to US-based Unichem for $2.65million, along with its generic business for $10 million.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Nalco gains 4% on Kotak Equities' rating and target upgrade; check details

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 150pts, at 84,150, Nifty red at 25,750; Metal, Bank drag

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 5

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 5: Skipper Shanto departs, BAN 4 wickets down

Claudia Sheinbaum

Who is Claudia Sheinbaum, scientist who will head Mexico as 1st female prez

LIVE news: Bengal junior doctors resume total 'cease work' seeking safety, security

LIVE news: Bengal junior doctors resume total 'cease work' seeking safety, security

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon