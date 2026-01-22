Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shanti Gold International proposes capacity expansion at its new facility

Shanti Gold International proposes capacity expansion at its new facility

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Shanti Gold International announced the proposed expansion of its new manufacturing facility, aimed at addressing the increasing demand from organised jewellery retailers across the country and supporting the Company's expanding portfolio of long-term retail partnerships.

The proposed capacity expansion is strategically aligned with the ongoing structural shift towards organised jewellery retail, the growing preference for dependable and scalable manufacturing partners, and rising demand for design-led and customised jewellery offerings. Upon completion, the Company's manufacturing capacity is expected to increase by approximately 4,000 kgs per annum, strengthening its ability to service existing customers while enabling future growth opportunities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

P N Gadgil Jewellers announces Bollywood icon Ranbir Kapoor as its new brand ambassador

P N Gadgil Jewellers announces Bollywood icon Ranbir Kapoor as its new brand ambassador

Shekhawati Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shekhawati Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

RailTel Corp rises on new order win

RailTel Corp rises on new order win

Board of Frontier Springs approves issue of bonus shares

Board of Frontier Springs approves issue of bonus shares

Frontier Springs board approves cancellation of forfeited shares

Frontier Springs board approves cancellation of forfeited shares

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDonald Trump Tariff ThreatsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDr Reddy Laboratories Share PriceDividend Stocks TodayBudget 2026FIFA World Cup Visa 2026