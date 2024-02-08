Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Protean eGov Technologies Ltd, Sarthak Metals Ltd, Fino Payments Bank Ltd and 3i Infotech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 February 2024.
Protean eGov Technologies Ltd, Sarthak Metals Ltd, Fino Payments Bank Ltd and 3i Infotech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 February 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd lost 19.52% to Rs 174.15 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56721 shares in the past one month.
Protean eGov Technologies Ltd crashed 11.02% to Rs 1437.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.64 lakh shares in the past one month.
Sarthak Metals Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 390.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17276 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22414 shares in the past one month.
Fino Payments Bank Ltd dropped 9.92% to Rs 334.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 50398 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41407 shares in the past one month.
3i Infotech Ltd shed 9.43% to Rs 54.17. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.47 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Shemaroo Entertainment's Creative Brilliance Shines with Triple Gold Win at Digital Reinvent Awards 2023

Shemaroo Entertainment became the First Indian Company to be a Finalist for 'Creative Marketing Team of the Year' at Promax Global Awards 2023, with 13 wins

Shemaroo Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 29.94 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Nation lauds Shemaroo's 'Shri Ram Bhakti Utsav' celebrating Ram Lala's Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya

Tracxn Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Persistent Systems launches Gen-AI powered Population Health Management solution

Bharti Airtel launches 5 new stores in Bhopal

Adani Power update in credit ratings from India Ratings

Volumes jump at Just Dial Ltd counter

Lyka Labs reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.78 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon