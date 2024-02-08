Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd, Sarthak Metals Ltd, Fino Payments Bank Ltd and 3i Infotech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 February 2024.

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd lost 19.52% to Rs 174.15 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56721 shares in the past one month.

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd crashed 11.02% to Rs 1437.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sarthak Metals Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 390.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17276 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22414 shares in the past one month.

Fino Payments Bank Ltd dropped 9.92% to Rs 334.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 50398 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41407 shares in the past one month.

3i Infotech Ltd shed 9.43% to Rs 54.17. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

