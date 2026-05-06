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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shilchar Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shilchar Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Asian Star Company Ltd, Khandwala Securities Ltd, Team India Guaranty Ltd and Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 May 2026.

Asian Star Company Ltd, Khandwala Securities Ltd, Team India Guaranty Ltd and Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 May 2026.

Shilchar Technologies Ltd tumbled 13.44% to Rs 4172.45 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 43637 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6263 shares in the past one month.

 

Asian Star Company Ltd lost 12.26% to Rs 630. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 189 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35 shares in the past one month.

Khandwala Securities Ltd crashed 12.10% to Rs 16.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 574 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2230 shares in the past one month.

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Team India Guaranty Ltd dropped 10.74% to Rs 252.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 274 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 375 shares in the past one month.

Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd plummeted 10.00% to Rs 1198.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66855 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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