Shipwaves Online onboards its second Aditya Birla Group company as client

Shipwaves Online onboards its second Aditya Birla Group company as client

Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Secures order from Hindalco Industries

Shipwaves Online has received a purchase order worth of Rs. 1.56 crore from Hindalco Industries for implementation of a comprehensive, end-to-end logistics digitalization solution tailored to Hindalco's operational and compliance requirements. This engagement marks a significant milestone for Shipwaves, as Hindalco becomes the second company from the Aditya Birla Group ecosystem to adopt the Shipwaves platform, following the earlier onboarding of Grasim Industries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

