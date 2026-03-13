Shipwaves Online onboards its second Aditya Birla Group company as client
Secures order from Hindalco IndustriesShipwaves Online has received a purchase order worth of Rs. 1.56 crore from Hindalco Industries for implementation of a comprehensive, end-to-end logistics digitalization solution tailored to Hindalco's operational and compliance requirements. This engagement marks a significant milestone for Shipwaves, as Hindalco becomes the second company from the Aditya Birla Group ecosystem to adopt the Shipwaves platform, following the earlier onboarding of Grasim Industries.
First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 9:31 AM IST