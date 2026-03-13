Friday, March 13, 2026 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hazoor Multi Projects bags contract for user fee collection from NHAI

Hazoor Multi Projects bags contract for user fee collection from NHAI

Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
Hazoor Multi Projects has been awarded the Letter of Award (LOA) by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for user fee collection agency at Chowlaggere fee plaza At Km. 193.020 for the use of Four laning of Hassan (Existing Km. 189+700, Designed Ch. 184+912) to Maranahally (Existing Km. 237+000, Design Ch. 230+060) Section of NH-48 in the state of Karnataka and upkeep/ maintenance of adjacent Toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items. The one-year contract is worth Rs 27.15 crore.

PM Modi reiterates India's consistent position on resolving all issues through dialogue and diplomacy in conversation with Iranian President

Stock Alert: Biocon, Kalpataru Projects, CESC, Adani Energy Solutions, Avenue Supermarts

ACME Solar commissions 142.67 MW / 481.49 MWh BESS projects in Rajasthan

HFCL secures a 5-year USD 1.10 billion contract from a global major

Godrej Properties acquires 44-acre land parcel in Coimbatore

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

