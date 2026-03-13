Hazoor Multi Projects bags contract for user fee collection from NHAI
Hazoor Multi Projects has been awarded the Letter of Award (LOA) by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for user fee collection agency at Chowlaggere fee plaza At Km. 193.020 for the use of Four laning of Hassan (Existing Km. 189+700, Designed Ch. 184+912) to Maranahally (Existing Km. 237+000, Design Ch. 230+060) Section of NH-48 in the state of Karnataka and upkeep/ maintenance of adjacent Toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items. The one-year contract is worth Rs 27.15 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
PM Modi reiterates India's consistent position on resolving all issues through dialogue and diplomacy in conversation with Iranian President
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 9:16 AM IST