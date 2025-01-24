Business Standard

Shiva Texyarn Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

MPS Ltd, Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd, DCM Nouvelle Ltd and Williamson Magor & Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 January 2025.

Shiva Texyarn Ltd surged 15.79% to Rs 251.1 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4771 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4741 shares in the past one month.

 

MPS Ltd spiked 12.78% to Rs 2466.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14649 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1349 shares in the past one month.

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd soared 10.06% to Rs 16.19. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 78577 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25290 shares in the past one month.

DCM Nouvelle Ltd rose 9.87% to Rs 207. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 894 shares in the past one month.

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd added 8.13% to Rs 39.88. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2965 shares in the past one month.

Amber Ent gains on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers in FY25

Mankind Pharma slides after Q3 PAT slips 16% YoY to Rs 380 cr

United Spirits PAT climbs 31% YoY to Rs 473 cr in Q3 FY25

KFin Tech spurts as PAT jumps 34% YoY to Rs 90 crore in Q3 FY25

Adani Energy rises after Q3 PAT jumps 73% YoY to Rs 562 cr

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

