Shukra Jewellery consolidated net profit declines 74.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 87.88% to Rs 3.10 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 187.88% to Rs 4.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Shukra Jewellery declined 74.19% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 87.88% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.