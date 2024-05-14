Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Siemens consolidated net profit rises 70.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 18.60% to Rs 5681.00 crore
Net profit of Siemens rose 70.24% to Rs 802.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 471.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.60% to Rs 5681.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4790.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5681.004790.10 19 OPM %15.4612.97 -PBDT1168.00727.90 60 PBT1088.00649.40 68 NP802.50471.40 70
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBCCI | Rahul DravidIndia-Iran Chabahar Port DealIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon