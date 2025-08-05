Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 02:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Jayaswal Neco zooms 54% in 2 weeks. What's driving smallcap stock price?

Jayaswal Neco zooms 54% in 2 weeks. What's driving smallcap stock price?

Shares of Jayaswal Neco Industries have more than doubled, or zoomed 113 per cent, from its 52-week low of ₹26.06 per share, hit in April

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

Representative Picture

SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Jayaswal Neco Industries hit a 52-week high of ₹55.48, as they rallied 7 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market. 
 
The stock price of the small-cap iron and steel products company surpassed its previous high of ₹54.95, touched on September 11, 2024.
 
Till 12:41 PM, a combined 115.16 million equity shares have changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The BSE Sensex was down 0.32 per cent at 80,756.
 
In the past two weeks, the market price of Jayaswal Neco Industries has appreciated by 54 per cent from the level of ₹35.92 on July 22, 2025. It has more than doubled or zoomed 113 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹26.06, which it had hit on April 7, 2025.  READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
 

ACRE offloads entire stake in Jayaswal Neco 

Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise Ltd. (ACRE) has offloaded its entire stake in Jayaswal Neco Industries via an open market transaction. As of June 30, 2025, ACRE held 970.9 million equity shares in the company, according disclosure made by the company. CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS

Also Read

stock market trading

Azad Engineering share gains 7% on strong Q1 results; key details here

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Triveni Turbine shares decline 9% on posting weak Q1 results; PAT slips 20%

Aditya Infotech IPO listing

Aditya Infotech shares list at 50% premium; should you book profit or hold?

ONGC, OIL SECTOR, ENERGY SECTOR

ONGC, RIL, HPCL: Nifty Oil & Gas slips 1%; check reasons, recommendations

Aurobindo Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma logo

Aurobindo Pharma stock falls 2% after Q1 results; check key numbers here

Jayaswal Neco Industries Q1 results 

For the April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), Jayaswal Neco Industries has reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹93.02 crore, as against a loss of ₹31.68 crore in Q1FY25. The company had posted PAT of ₹101.64 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue from operations grew 14.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at ₹1,649 crore.
 
The company reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹315 crore in Q1FY26, up 90 per cent from the same period the previous year, while the Ebitda margins jumped to 19 per cent from 11 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
 
The company said it has reduced its financial leverage during the quarter by reducing its secured debt outstanding by around 6 per cent. The firm’s borrowing has reduced to ₹2,557 crore in Q1 this fiscal, from ₹3,227 crore in FY24.  

Jayaswal Neco Industries outlook 

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) expects the funds flow from operations to remain steady, on the back of improved capacity utilisation and product mix, along with an increased proportion of value-added products, which is likely to support per-tonne Ebitda.
 
The rating agency expects the Ebitda margins to be at 17 per cent-19 per cent in FY25-FY26, supported by 100 per cent use of captive iron ore mines along with periodic price revisions by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), enabling the company a pass-through of raw material cost, albeit with a time lag. 
 
The company's ability to raise/refinance a portion of the high-cost, long-term debt at favourable terms and successful tie-up of funds from domestic lenders for meeting working capital requirements will be a key monitorable. This would improve the balance sheet liquidity while also improving the financial flexibility, thereby providing an incremental liquidity buffer, the rating agency had said in its rationale.  ALSO READ: LIC Housing posts weak Q1 results; JM Financial, MOFSL share stock strategy

Jayaswal Neco Industries overview 

Jayaswal Neco Industries primarily is in the business of manufacturing alloy steels – wire rods, bars, bright bars, along with steel billets, pig iron/skull, sponge iron, pellets and iron & steel castings.
 
The company's end-product of the industry segment is alloy steel (long products) produced in different grades, shapes and sizes, which is primarily used in the automotive segment along with engineering, industrial, defence and construction. Reputed automotive OEMs have selected the company as an approved vendor and have longstanding relationships with it. 

More From This Section

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 350 pts; Nifty below 24,650; pharma, OMCs drag; Auto bucks trend

share market, stock market

LIC Housing posts weak Q1 results; JM Financial, MOFSL share stock strategy

stock market, trading, stocks

MSCI August rejig: Vishal Mega, Swiggy among entrants; $1 bn inflows likely

Stock market rally, bull trading, Sensex, nifty

These 5 stocks trading below ₹50 can potentially soar up to 46%; say chartspremium

Knowledge Realty Trust, REIT IPO

Knowledge Realty REIT IPO opens today; check GMP, price band, key dates

Topics : Buzzing stocks Q1 results stock market trading Market trends MARKETS TODAY Markets insights Midcap smallcap stocks S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBritannia Q1 Results previewQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayJioBalckRock New FundKnowledge Realty REIT IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon