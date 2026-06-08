Sigma Advanced Systems wins export order of Rs 208 cr

To supply 40,000 units of 155 mm M107 artillery shell bodies to client in North America

Sigma Advanced Systems has been awarded an export contract valued at US$21.97 Mn (nearly Rs 208 crore) for the manufacture and supply of 40,000 units of 155 mm M107 artillery shell bodies to a customer in North America.

The contract will be executed over a six-month period, with production and deliveries scheduled for completion within this timeframe. This new order marks a strategic expansion in munitions capabilities for Sigma, moving from a fuze manufacturer to a complete artillery shell component production manufacturer. This dual capability highlights Sigma Advanced Systems' evolution into a comprehensive global defence munitions partner with end-to-end engineering and precision manufacturing expertise.

Commenting on the announcement, Sunil Kalidindi, CEO & Executive Director, Sigma Advanced Systems, said, "This contract reflects the confidence international customers place in India's defence manufacturing ecosystem and in Sigma's ability to deliver complex, high-precision products at scale. Manufacturing artillery shell bodies requires deep expertise in metallurgy, precision engineering, process control, and quality assurance. This order strengthens our position within the global defence supply chain and demonstrates our ability to support international customers with world-class manufacturing capabilities from India."