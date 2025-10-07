Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sigma Solve Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sigma Solve Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

AAA Technologies Ltd, Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd, Paushak Ltd and Orient Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 October 2025.

AAA Technologies Ltd, Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd, Paushak Ltd and Orient Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 October 2025.

Sigma Solve Ltd crashed 13.17% to Rs 55.05 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34366 shares in the past one month.

 

AAA Technologies Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 113.62. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21561 shares in the past one month.

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 204. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 52925 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78203 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) B V R Subrahmanyam

India must have strong trade ties with neighbours including China: NITI CEO

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty questioned in cheating case, denies role in firm's affairs

Stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks off highs; Sensex up 250, Nifty tests 25,150; HCL Tech, Airtel lead

Navi Mumbai airport, Navi Mumbai international airport

PM Modi to inaugurate Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai airport on Oct 8: Details

England-W vs Bangladesh-W broadcast details

ENG-W vs BAN-W live streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live telecast

Paushak Ltd shed 9.58% to Rs 803.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 73843 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13576 shares in the past one month.

Orient Technologies Ltd dropped 7.91% to Rs 463.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dabur India expects to clock mid-single digit growth in Q2 revenue

Dabur India expects to clock mid-single digit growth in Q2 revenue

Mahanagar Gas Ltd up for third straight session

Mahanagar Gas Ltd up for third straight session

Petronet LNG Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Petronet LNG Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Tube Investments of India Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Tube Investments of India Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Nestle India Ltd up for five straight sessions

Nestle India Ltd up for five straight sessions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Brokerages Upbeat on LG Electronics IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon