Thursday, March 19, 2026 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SJVN appoints director

SJVN appoints director

Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

With effect from 19 March 2026

SJVN has appointed Parthajit De (DIN: 11219972) as Whole-time Director (Finance) on the Board of the Company for a period of five years with effect from the date of assumption of charge i.e., 19 March 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HCL Technologies recognized as Leader in Private Cloud Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025

HCL Technologies recognized as Leader in Private Cloud Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025

WeWork India secures Rs 475-cr managed office contract with TMUS India

WeWork India secures Rs 475-cr managed office contract with TMUS India

TARC unveils Rs 3,600 cr housing project in Gurugram

TARC unveils Rs 3,600 cr housing project in Gurugram

Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes soar at Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesFortnite Return To Google PlayStocks to Buy todayWeather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDFC Share CrashUCL 2026 Quarter FinalWhatsApp on GarminGate 2026 ResultPersonal Finance