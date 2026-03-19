SJVN appoints director
With effect from 19 March 2026SJVN has appointed Parthajit De (DIN: 11219972) as Whole-time Director (Finance) on the Board of the Company for a period of five years with effect from the date of assumption of charge i.e., 19 March 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 4:04 PM IST