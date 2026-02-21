Saturday, February 21, 2026 | 02:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sparc Electrex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sparc Electrex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 21 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Sales decline 93.94% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net loss of Sparc Electrex reported to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 93.94% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.060.99 -94 OPM %-1616.678.08 -PBDT-0.970.08 PL PBT-0.970.08 PL NP-0.970.06 PL

Feb 21 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

