Jubilant Ingrevia consolidated net profit rises 54.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.88% to Rs 1029.42 croreNet profit of Jubilant Ingrevia rose 54.08% to Rs 75.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.88% to Rs 1029.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1010.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1029.421010.45 2 OPM %13.8010.84 -PBDT140.61104.91 34 PBT99.7766.03 51 NP75.1048.74 54
