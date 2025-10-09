Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SpiceJet Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

SpiceJet Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Strides Pharma Science Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, PG Electroplast Ltd and Hindustan Zinc Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 October 2025.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, PG Electroplast Ltd and Hindustan Zinc Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 October 2025.

SpiceJet Ltd surged 13.66% to Rs 32.45 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 581.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Strides Pharma Science Ltd soared 6.03% to Rs 845. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 43102 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12146 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Copper Ltd spiked 5.14% to Rs 359.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 9, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 250 points, Nifty50 tests 25,150; Metal, Pharma shares rally

India vs Singapore

Singapore vs India AFC Asian Cup qualifiers live match time and streaming

Supreme Court

SCBA terminates membership of lawyer for attempting to hurl shoe at CJI

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

LIVE news updates: PM Modi holds talks with UK counterpart Starmer

Niva Bupa

Niva Bupa newly rated 'Add' at JM Financial; 10% upside potential seen

PG Electroplast Ltd gained 4.88% to Rs 539.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd jumped 4.70% to Rs 513. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

L&T gains after winning ultra-mega order for Natural Gas Liquids Plant in the Middle East

L&T gains after winning ultra-mega order for Natural Gas Liquids Plant in the Middle East

Niyogin Fintech posts nearly 66% rise in IserveU Tech net revenue

Niyogin Fintech posts nearly 66% rise in IserveU Tech net revenue

Nifty trades above 25,100 level; metal shares snap 3-day losing streak

Nifty trades above 25,100 level; metal shares snap 3-day losing streak

Centum Electronics signs MoU with GRSE for advanced defence collaboration

Centum Electronics signs MoU with GRSE for advanced defence collaboration

NSE SME Greenleaf Envirotech trickles down on listing

NSE SME Greenleaf Envirotech trickles down on listing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateCA Final Result DateUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon