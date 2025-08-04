Monday, August 04, 2025 | 06:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Steady gains noted in Chinese equities

Steady gains noted in Chinese equities

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
China's Shanghai Composite index gained 0.66%, cutting recent losses. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 0.92% as sentiment remained resilient despite the plunge in the three major equity indexes in the United States following a tepid labor market update. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index -- a barometer of Chinese mainland companies, gained one percent to finish at 8,893 points.

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

