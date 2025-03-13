Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Alert: BEL, NTPC Green Energy, Zydus Life, Coromandel Intl, Azad Engg

Stock Alert: BEL, NTPC Green Energy, Zydus Life, Coromandel Intl, Azad Engg

Image

Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, IndusInd Bank, SAIL shares are banned from F&O trading on 13 March 2025.

Stock Alert:

Bharat Electronics (BEL) received an order worth Rs 2,463 crore from the Indian Air Force for Ashwini Radars.

NTPC Green Energy's subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy, successfully commissioned the final phase of capacity at its Shajapur project in Madhya Pradesh.

Zydus Lifesciences venture arm invested in Illexcor Therapeutics to advance a novel oral therapy for sickle cell disease.

Coromandel International signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 53% controlling stake in NACL Industries for Rs 820 crore.

 

Jubilant Pharmova received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) with voluntary action indicated (VAI) for its subsidiarys oral formulations facility in Maryland.

Yatra Online board approved the resignation of chief financial officer (CFO), Rohan Purshottamdas Mittal.

Azad Engineering has opened its first exclusive lean manufacturing facility for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 8:26 AM IST

