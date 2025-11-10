Monday, November 10, 2025 | 09:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Alert: VA Tech Wabag, Kamat Hotels, GE Shipping, Force Motors

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Results Today:

The Anup Engineering, Ather Energy, Bajaj Consumer Care, Bajaj Finance, Balaji Amines, Carysil, Dynamatic Technologies, EIH Associated Hotels, Electrosteel Castings, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, Emami, Electronics Mart India, Esab India, Ganesha Ecosphere, Graphite India, Greenpanel Industries, HEG, Hinduja Global Solutions, HLE Glascoat, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Indian Hume Pipe Company, Jindal Stainless, KEC International, KPIT Technologies, C.E. Info Systems, Navneet Education, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Rhi Magnesita India, Rolex Rings, Safari Industries India, Sarda Energy & Minerals, SJVN, Solar Industries India, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Baazar Style Retail, Subros, Sula Vineyards, Suprajit Engineering, Syrma SGS Technology, Tasty Bite Eatables, Triveni Turbine, Venus Pipes & Tubes, V-Mart Retail, WeWork India Management will announce their quarterly results today.

 

Stocks to Watch:

VA Tech Wabag reported standalone net profit surged 22.05% to Rs 70.3 crore on a 12.51% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 690 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Kamat Hotels (India) reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.19 crore as against a net profit of Rs 8.35 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 12.02% to Rs 75.13 crore in Q2 FY26 over Rs 85.38 crore in Q2 FY25.

Great Eastern Shipping Company (GE Shipping)'s consolidated net profit rose 1.01% to Rs 581.41 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 575.57 crore in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations tanked 8.31% to Rs 1,241.78 crore as against Rs 1,354.40 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Force Motors reported a 159.68% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 350.7 crore in Q2 FY25, compared with Rs 135.05 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 7.21% to Rs 2,081.4 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1,941.33 crore in Q2 FY25.

Shipping Corporation of India reported 35.09% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 189.16 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 291.44 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 7.71% year on year to Rs 1,338.87 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals reported 30% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 591 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 453 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 14% year-on-year to Rs 3,302 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

