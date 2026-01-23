Stylam Industries consolidated net profit rises 54.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.46% to Rs 270.96 crore

Net profit of Stylam Industries rose 54.33% to Rs 46.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.46% to Rs 270.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 254.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.270.96254.5220.5118.0764.0148.3359.2842.4746.0229.82

