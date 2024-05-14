Surya Roshni consolidated net profit declines 33.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.29% to Rs 2080.47 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 1.90% to Rs 329.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 335.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.34% to Rs 7809.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7996.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Surya Roshni declined 33.20% to Rs 103.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 155.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.29% to Rs 2080.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2151.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.2080.472151.337809.277996.717.9711.747.337.68168.77244.12562.26574.66139.35215.29444.99459.25103.92155.58329.16335.52