Neogrowth Credit Pvt standalone net profit rises 115.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 69.07% to Rs 173.36 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 313.50% to Rs 71.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 57.63% to Rs 599.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 380.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Neogrowth Credit Pvt rose 115.13% to Rs 21.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 69.07% to Rs 173.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 102.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.173.36102.54599.20380.1450.7451.0552.0749.8230.3515.26103.0433.0528.3113.3295.3325.4721.199.8571.3717.26