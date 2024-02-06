Suven Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 56.60% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 37.86% to Rs 219.82 croreNet profit of Suven Pharmaceuticals declined 56.60% to Rs 46.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 107.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 37.86% to Rs 219.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 353.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales219.82353.77 -38 OPM %29.6441.47 -PBDT78.22158.32 -51 PBT65.47146.08 -55 NP46.75107.72 -57
