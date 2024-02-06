Suven Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 56.60% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 37.86% to Rs 219.82 crore

Net profit of Suven Pharmaceuticals declined 56.60% to Rs 46.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 107.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 37.86% to Rs 219.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 353.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.219.82353.7729.6441.4778.22158.3265.47146.0846.75107.72