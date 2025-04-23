Tamilnad Mercantile Bank standalone net profit rises 15.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 7.02% to Rs 1341.68 croreNet profit of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rose 15.35% to Rs 291.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 253.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 7.02% to Rs 1341.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1253.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.32% to Rs 1182.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1072.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 9.15% to Rs 5291.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4847.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income1341.681253.71 7 5291.264847.91 9 OPM %71.5669.06 -70.2171.08 - PBDT386.78343.01 13 1574.891393.58 13 PBT386.78343.01 13 1574.891393.58 13 NP291.90253.06 15 1182.611072.03 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content