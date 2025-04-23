Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tamilnad Mercantile Bank standalone net profit rises 15.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank standalone net profit rises 15.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 7.02% to Rs 1341.68 crore

Net profit of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rose 15.35% to Rs 291.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 253.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 7.02% to Rs 1341.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1253.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.32% to Rs 1182.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1072.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 9.15% to Rs 5291.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4847.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income1341.681253.71 7 5291.264847.91 9 OPM %71.5669.06 -70.2171.08 - PBDT386.78343.01 13 1574.891393.58 13 PBT386.78343.01 13 1574.891393.58 13 NP291.90253.06 15 1182.611072.03 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

360 ONE WAM consolidated net profit rises 2.88% in the March 2025 quarter

360 ONE WAM consolidated net profit rises 2.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit rises 22.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit rises 22.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 21.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 21.35% in the March 2025 quarter

LTIMindtree consolidated net profit rises 2.60% in the March 2025 quarter

LTIMindtree consolidated net profit rises 2.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Bajaj Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 53.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Bajaj Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 53.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLieutenant Vinay Narwal Wife StatementQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Pahalgam Terrorist SketchPahalgam Terror Attack LIVE UpdatesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon