Tata Comm PAT surges to Rs 236 crore in Q3 FY25

Tata Comm PAT surges to Rs 236 crore in Q3 FY25

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Tata Communications reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 235.96 crore in Q3 FY25, up 426.58% from Rs 44.81 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Income from operations advanced 3.76% YoY to Rs 5,798.07 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before exceptional items and tax in Q3 FY25 was at Rs 370.72 crore, up 98.13% from Rs 187.11 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Exceptional loss stood at Rs 14.93 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with an exceptional loss of Rs 185.52 crore in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA increased to Rs 1,181 crore in third quarter of FY25, up 4.14% YoY. EBITDA margin improved 20.4% in Q3 FY25 as against 20.1% in Q3 FY24.

 

During the quarter, data revenue rose 6.2% YoY to Rs 4,903 crore, while digital revenue grew by 10.2% YoY.

AS Lakshminarayanan, MD and CEO, Tata Communications, said, Q3 has been a satisfactory quarter with strong growth in digital revenues, improved margins, and enhanced free cash flow. We are advancing well in our review of subsidiaries, with a clear focus on optimizing their performance and unlocking value, as demonstrated in the case of Tata Communications Payments Solutions Limited. I believe in the world of AI; digital infrastructure will be even more critical, and our investments in our digital fabric will hold us in good stead.

Kabir Ahmed Shakir, chief financial officer, Tata Communications, said, The strategic action to streamline and make our business future-ready has begun paying off. Over and above the divestiture of our payment solutions business, we continue to pursue other monetization opportunities and strategic evaluation of assets. With disciplined capital allocation and our Fit to Grow strategy, we remain confident of delivering sustainable value to shareholders and customers alike.

Tata Communications is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables the digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next-gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions, and media services.

The scrip fell 1.06% to Rs 1,679.30 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

