Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Techno Electric &amp; Engineering Company wins orders of Rs 4063 cr

Image

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 4:06 PM IST
Techno Electric & Engineering Company has bagged new orders of Rs 4,063 crore. These include transmission projects of Rs 2,201 crore and distribution projects of Rs 1,862 crore. The details are mentioned below:
PowerGrid Establishment/Execution of 765kV Substation Package, for Solar Energy Zone in Bidar
Adani Transmission - Establishment/Execution of 765kV Substation Package, at Halvad, Gujarat
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Aparva Energy - Establishment/Execution of 765/400 KV Substation, at Karera, MP
Millenium Challenge Account (MCA), Nepal- Establishment/Execution of 400kV Substation, at Lapsiphedi & New Hetauda and New Damauli, Nepal
Indigrid Trust - Establishment/Execution of 4x500 MVA, 400/220 kV Pooling Substation, at Dhule, Maharashtra and Establishment/Execution of 2x1500 MVA, 765/400 kV and 2x500 MVA, 400/220 kV Substation, at Ishanagar, MP
NERES XVI, POWER TRANSMISSION - Establishment/Execution of 400/220/132kV Substation, at GOGAMUKH, Assam
Damodar Valley Corporation - Establishment/Execution of 12 x 33/11 KV EHouse GIS Substation with 33/11 KV cable work at DVC Comand Area of 120 km.
REC Power Distribution Company Installation and operation of Smart Meters in Tripura, Ranchi and Indore on DBFOOT Basis.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIREDA Share PriceJEE Advanced 2024 RegistrationAmit Shah Doctored VideoIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon