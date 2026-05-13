Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Steel Authority of India Ltd, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd, MTAR Technologies Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 May 2026.

Steel Authority of India Ltd, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd, MTAR Technologies Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 May 2026.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd surged 13.03% to Rs 119.3 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Steel Authority of India Ltd soared 11.05% to Rs 195.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd spiked 8.03% to Rs 420.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 87628 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74766 shares in the past one month.

MTAR Technologies Ltd exploded 7.51% to Rs 6720. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57142 shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd jumped 6.90% to Rs 12.71. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 494.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 423.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

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