Thacker & Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd, Haleos Labs Limited, Shah Metacorp Ltd and Umiya Buildcon Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 June 2026.

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd, Haleos Labs Limited, Shah Metacorp Ltd and Umiya Buildcon Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 June 2026.

Thacker & Company Ltd crashed 8.64% to Rs 1445 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 745 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 202 shares in the past one month.

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd tumbled 7.38% to Rs 180.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 111 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1978 shares in the past one month.

Haleos Labs Limited lost 7.28% to Rs 1400.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58 shares in the past one month.

Shah Metacorp Ltd plummeted 7.17% to Rs 4.92. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Umiya Buildcon Ltd shed 6.90% to Rs 83.27. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2892 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1370 shares in the past one month.

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