Prime Securities consolidated net profit declines 74.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.54% to Rs 30.19 crore

Net profit of Prime Securities declined 74.39% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 42.54% to Rs 30.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

