Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 12:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tips Films Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tips Films Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd, Alacrity Securities Ltd, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd and Oil Country Tubular Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 December 2025.

Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd, Alacrity Securities Ltd, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd and Oil Country Tubular Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 December 2025.

Tips Films Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 438.6 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4995 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 359 shares in the past one month.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd soared 16.95% to Rs 146.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30635 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6436 shares in the past one month.

Alacrity Securities Ltd surged 14.54% to Rs 51.59. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63067 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Special Breaking News

'Sanchar Saathi is optional, user can delete it': Govt issues clarification

The charred buildings of Wang Fuk Court housing complex following a deadly fire, in Tai Po, Hong Kong, China, November 28, 2025 | REUTERS

Hong Kong to start independent inquiry into deadly fire as pressure mounts

Parliament

Winter Session of Parliament begins today: Check key bills, dates here

Stock Market LIVE, December 2, 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 400 pts; Rupee hits fresh low; Bajaj Housing slumps 9%

Vidya Wires IPO

Vidya Wires IPO opens tomorrow: Bid or skip? Here's what experts suggest

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd gained 9.99% to Rs 240.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oil Country Tubular Ltd added 9.99% to Rs 71.36. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4977 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3719 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Easy Trip Planners Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Easy Trip Planners Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

The Trade Enablement and Marketing (TEAM) Scheme leverages Digital Public Infrastructure to empower MSMEs

The Trade Enablement and Marketing (TEAM) Scheme leverages Digital Public Infrastructure to empower MSMEs

INR slumps to fresh lows; Seen at risk of slipping past Rs90/$ mark

INR slumps to fresh lows; Seen at risk of slipping past Rs90/$ mark

Siemens announces change in senior management

Siemens announces change in senior management

RBI Reports 98.39% of Rs 2000 Notes Returned as Circulation Falls to ₹5,743 Crore by November 2025

RBI Reports 98.39% of Rs 2000 Notes Returned as Circulation Falls to ₹5,743 Crore by November 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKTET Admit Card 2025Thailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon