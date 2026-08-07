Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd down for fifth straight session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 4926.5, down 0.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 37.87% in last one year as compared to a 0.75% rally in NIFTY and a 23.79% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4926.5, down 0.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 24546.45. The Sensex is at 78496.65, down 0.58%.Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 1.23% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26564.8, down 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4945, down 1.13% on the day. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd jumped 37.87% in last one year as compared to a 0.75% rally in NIFTY and a 23.79% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 92.08 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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