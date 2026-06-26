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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transrail Lighting secures international orders worth Rs 459 cr

Transrail Lighting secures international orders worth Rs 459 cr

Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Transrail Lighting has secured new international orders worth approximately Rs 459 crore primarily in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business in the international market.

The order wins mainly include EPC projects for construction of Transmission Lines in MENA region which further strengthens the Company's international order book.

With this, the Transrail's order inflow for the year has reached Rs. 1,034 crore apart from which there is L1 position of around Rs. 400 crore.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

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