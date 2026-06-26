Meta Infotech bags Rs 5-cr software subscription orders

Meta Infotech announced that it has secured fresh and renewal orders aggregating Rs 5.43 crore from a leading real estate company and its group entities, a life insurance company, and one of the largest private sector banks.

The orders comprise license subscription and implementation services. The real estate company awarded fresh orders worth Rs 77.59 lakh, including Rs 74.59 lakh for license subscription and Rs 3 lakh for implementation, for the period from 17 June 2026 to 16 June 2027.

The life insurance company placed fresh and renewal orders aggregating Rs 69.72 lakh for license subscriptions, valid from 1 June 2026 to 31 May 2027. Meanwhile, one of the largest private sector banks renewed its license subscription order worth Rs 3.96 crore for the period from 28 May 2026 to 27 May 2027.

All three contracts are to be executed within 15 days. The orders have been awarded by domestic entities and do not involve any related party transaction. The promoter, promoter group and group companies of Meta Infotech have no interest in the entities awarding the contracts.

Meta Infotech is engaged in trading and providing services related to cybersecurity software products. The company reported a 31.7% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 10.88 crore, while revenue from operations rose 23.4% to Rs 270.04 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Shares of Meta Infotech fell 3.66% to settle at Rs 81 on 25 June 2026. The Indian stock market is shut today, 26 June 2026, for Muharram.

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