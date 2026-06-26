Lupin gets USFDA tentative nod for generic Xtandi tablets

Lupin said it has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Enzalutamide Tablets in strengths of 40 mg, 80 mg, 120 mg, and 160 mg.

The approval covers the 40 mg and 80 mg tablets as bioequivalent to Astellas' reference listed drug (RLD), Xtandi, for the approved indication. While Xtandi is currently marketed in 40 mg and 80 mg strengths, Lupin's tentatively approved 120 mg and 160 mg tablets are expected to provide healthcare providers and patients with additional dosing flexibility.

Enzalutamide is indicated for the treatment of certain types of prostate cancer.

Lupin is a global pharmaceutical company focused on branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients across multiple therapeutic segments. The companys consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 1,468.70 crore in Q4 FY26, up 87.72% from Rs 782.40 crore in Q4 FY25. Net sales rose 32.9% to Rs 7391.91 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 5562.2 crore in Q4 FY25.

The counter fell 1.08% to settle at Rs 2,342.15 on Thursday, 25th June 2026. The NSE and BSE remain closed today on account of Muharram.

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