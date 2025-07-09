Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 05:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi launches broker settlement scheme; MSEI to raise ₹1,000 crore

Sebi launches broker settlement scheme; MSEI to raise ₹1,000 crore

Settlement window for NSEL-related violations to run from August 25 to February 25; MSEI to raise funds to support equity derivatives market entry

sebi

Sebi's move follows industry requests to expand CRA services to include products like unlisted securities.

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The market regulator on Wednesday proposed a settlement scheme for brokers involved in the National Spot Exchange (NSEL) matter. The scheme is for brokers against whom Sebi passed orders for facilitating trading on the NSEL platform and those who have filed appeals against the orders before the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT).
 
“This scheme is for settling only the violations relating to the securities laws without any bearing on the matters, which are being investigated by other law enforcement agencies, falling under their jurisdictions,” said Sebi.
 
The scheme excludes brokers who are defaulters of the stock exchange or whose names appear in the charge sheet filed by the Economic Offences Wing, Enforcement Directorate, or any other such agency. The settlement scheme will start from August 25, 2025 and end on February 25, 2026. The matter pertains to the payments crisis at NSEL in 2013.
 
 
Sebi considers permitting CRAs to rate wider securities
 
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday proposed allowing credit rating agencies (CRAs) to rate securities falling under the purview of other financial regulators, even if unlisted. Currently, CRAs are restricted to rating only listed securities, those proposed for listing, or instruments specifically covered by Sebi’s guidelines. 

Also Read

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Sebi may allow credit rating of instruments outside its jurisdiction

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

No proposal to link options leverage limits to cash positions, says Sebi

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Jane Street calls Sebi order 'fundamentally mistaken' over allegations

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Madhabi Puri Buch refutes regulatory failure claims in Jane Street matter

stock exchange, bull, financial markets, trading

Jane Street shows dangers of treating finance as 'shampoo sachet'

 
Sebi's move follows industry requests to expand CRA services to include products like unlisted securities. Under Sebi's proposal, CRAs would be permitted only for fee-based, non-fund-based activities. Also, any such activities must operate at arm's length through a separate, dedicated business unit.
 
MSEI board approves plan to raise ₹1,000 crore
 
Metropolitan Stock Exchange (MSEI) has approved the issuance of 5 billion equity shares to a clutch of investors. The equity bourse will allot these shares at ₹2 apiece, helping it raise ₹1,000 crore.
 
The proposed allottees in the private placement include Peak XV, Trust Investment Advisors, Pharma Ventures, and several other brokers and investment firms. Last year, the exchange raised ₹238 crore from entities linked to leading brokerages such as Zerodha and Groww.
 
The latest fundraise comes as MSEI readies its plan to enter the equity derivatives space.

More From This Section

equity capital market, fees, gdp

Equity mutual fund inflows jump 24% in June, breaks 5-month decline

PremiumNykaa is expecting the fashion business to be EBITDA breakeven by FY26. For FY25, the EBITDA was a negative 8.3 per cent. (Nykaa | Credit: X)

Nykaa sees stable BPC, improved fashion growth; eyes 7.5% EBITDA margin

Indian rupees, Currency, rupee

Rupee recoups early losses to close stronger; ends higher at 85.68/$

Franklin Templeton

Franklin launches India Multi Asset Allocation Fund; check key details here

share market stock market trading

Stock Market close: Sensex dips 176 pts, Nifty at 25,476; realty, metal stocks drag, Vedanta down 3%

Topics : SEBI Credit rating agencies Securities Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon