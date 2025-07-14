Monday, July 14, 2025 | 10:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NCC gains on securing Rs 2,269-cr order from MMRDA

NCC gains on securing Rs 2,269-cr order from MMRDA

Image

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

NCC added 1.42% to Rs 224.90 after the company announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 2,269 crore from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for work on the Mumbai Metro Line 6 project.

The contract for Package 1-CA-232 of the Mumbai Metro Rail Project's Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to VikhroliEEH) encompasses the entire lifecycle of essential systems. This includes the design, manufacture, supply, installation, integration, testing, and commissioning of rolling stock, communication-based signaling & train control, telecommunication systems, platform screen doors, and depot machinery & plant.

The execution timeline includes a 24-month construction period, followed by a 2-year Defect Liability Maintenance Period (DLMP), and an additional 5 years of comprehensive maintenance post-DLMP.

 

The firm clarified that the transaction is not a related party transaction, and no promoters, promoter group entities, or group companies have any financial or other interest in the awarding authority.

NCC is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges, flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydrothermal power projects, etc.

NCC reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 253.82 crore in Q4 FY25, up 6.12% as against Rs 239.16 crore posted in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations tumbled 5.45% to Rs 6,130.88 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 6,484.88 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ceinsys Tech soars after securing Rs 6-crore LoI from Nashik Municipal Corporation

Ceinsys Tech soars after securing Rs 6-crore LoI from Nashik Municipal Corporation

Markets Slip Amid Tariff Tensions and Earnings Season Anticipation

Markets Slip Amid Tariff Tensions and Earnings Season Anticipation

Jane Street deposits Rs 4,843.5 crore to comply with Sebi order, trading ban lifted

Jane Street deposits Rs 4,843.5 crore to comply with Sebi order, trading ban lifted

Indices open lower in early trade; breadth negative

Indices open lower in early trade; breadth negative

Glenmark Pharma receives warning letter from USFDA for Indore facility

Glenmark Pharma receives warning letter from USFDA for Indore facility

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAnthem Bioscience IPOSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon