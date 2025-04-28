Monday, April 28, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Truhome Finance standalone net profit rises 59.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Truhome Finance standalone net profit rises 59.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 30.79% to Rs 530.73 crore

Net profit of Truhome Finance rose 59.85% to Rs 99.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.79% to Rs 530.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 405.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.65% to Rs 286.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 217.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.74% to Rs 1939.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1429.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales530.73405.78 31 1939.741429.06 36 OPM %70.1274.31 -69.9772.68 - PBDT136.3589.48 52 403.12309.08 30 PBT127.4683.85 52 370.38290.31 28 NP99.2062.06 60 286.24217.43 32

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

