TVS Electronics Ltd Surges 4.85%

TVS Electronics Ltd has added 3.2% over last one month compared to 11.28% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 8.3% drop in the SENSEX

TVS Electronics Ltd gained 4.85% today to trade at Rs 409.65. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.76% to quote at 28051.43. The index is down 11.28 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Silver Touch Technologies Ltd increased 3.07% and Hexaware Technologies Ltd added 2.8% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 21.92 % over last one year compared to the 1.42% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

TVS Electronics Ltd has added 3.2% over last one month compared to 11.28% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 8.3% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 392 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4959 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 740.85 on 27 Oct 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 275.3 on 17 Mar 2025.

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