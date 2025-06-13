Friday, June 13, 2025 | 09:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tyger Home Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 32.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Tyger Home Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 32.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 96.79% to Rs 50.34 crore

Net profit of Tyger Home Finance Pvt rose 32.56% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 96.79% to Rs 50.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.63% to Rs 5.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 78.23% to Rs 168.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales50.3425.58 97 168.3694.46 78 OPM %46.8248.36 -45.6049.30 - PBDT1.011.39 -27 8.869.48 -7 PBT0.601.27 -53 7.629.14 -17 NP0.570.43 33 5.316.69 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Capsave Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 6.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Capsave Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 6.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sasken Tech joins hands with Microsoft to drive next-gen smart devices innovation

Sasken Tech joins hands with Microsoft to drive next-gen smart devices innovation

SG Mart secures orders worth Rs 266 cr

SG Mart secures orders worth Rs 266 cr

NSE gets SEBI nod to launch monthly electricity futures

NSE gets SEBI nod to launch monthly electricity futures

Board of Canara Bank approves capital raising plan for FY 2026

Board of Canara Bank approves capital raising plan for FY 2026

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsUS-Pakistan RelationsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon