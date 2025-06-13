Tyger Home Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 32.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 96.79% to Rs 50.34 croreNet profit of Tyger Home Finance Pvt rose 32.56% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 96.79% to Rs 50.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.63% to Rs 5.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 78.23% to Rs 168.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales50.3425.58 97 168.3694.46 78 OPM %46.8248.36 -45.6049.30 - PBDT1.011.39 -27 8.869.48 -7 PBT0.601.27 -53 7.629.14 -17 NP0.570.43 33 5.316.69 -21
