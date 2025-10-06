Monday, October 06, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ujjivan Small Finance rises on robust Q2 update

Ujjivan Small Finance rises on robust Q2 update

Image

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank rose 1.49% to Rs 49.02 after it reported a strong operational performance for the September 2025 quarter (Q2 FY26).

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank said its total deposits climbed 14.8% year-on-year and 1.2% sequentially to Rs 39,101 crore, supported by a sharp 22.1% rise in CASA deposits to Rs 10,782 crore. Consequently, the CASA ratio improved to 27.6% from 25.9% a year ago, reflecting stronger retail traction. The credit-to-deposit ratio inched up to 88% in September 2025, compared with 87% in September 2024 and 86% in June 2025.

The banks gross loan book stood at Rs 34,588 crore, marking 14% YoY growth and 3.9% QoQ. The MSME segment surged 69% YoY to Rs 2,559 crore, and housing loans (including micro-mortgages), up 51.3% YoY to Rs 8,749 crore.

 

Gold loans witnessed explosive growth, jumping 564.5% YoY to Rs 412 crore, while vehicle loans rose 150.4% YoY to Rs 656 crore. The bank's secured book now forms 47% of total advances, up sharply from 35% a year earlier.

Overall disbursements touched Rs 7,958 crore, a 48% YoY jump and 21.7% QoQ increase, led by strong traction across gold loan, agri banking, MSME and Financial Institutions Group (FIG) portfolios.

On the asset quality front, the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio remained stable at 2.46%, compared with 2.51% a year ago, while Portfolio at Risk (PAR) improved to 4.45% from 5.08% in September 2024.

Also Read

Gujarat Energy Transmission Company, Power Sector, ipo, investment, public-private partnership

Five aides of Maulana Tauqeer Raza face ₹1.25 cr notice over power theft

Stock Market LIVE today, October 6, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 370 pts; Nifty reclaims 25k; SMIDs in green; IT, private banks lead

Angel One

Angel One shares rise 3% after releasing Q2 business update; details here

stock markets

Krystal Integrated Services jumps 7% on bagging this deal from Delhi Govt

rbi, reserve bank of india

RBI pared back forward-dollar short position to $53 billion in August

Micro banking efficiency remained strong, with collection efficiency at 99.50% in September 2025, up from 99.49% in August and 99.46% in July.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is a scheduled commercial bank authorised to carry on the business of small finance bank in India. It serves ~97 lakh customers through 754 branches, 613 ATMs/ACRs, spread across 326 districts and 26 states and union territories in India.

On a standalone basis, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's net profit fell 65.72% to Rs 103.22 crore on 5.27% increase in total income to Rs 1,867.83 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India business activity growth eases in September

India business activity growth eases in September

Nifty surges above 24,950 mark; FMCG shares decline

Nifty surges above 24,950 mark; FMCG shares decline

Tech Weakness Drags Nasdaq; Dow Gains on Healthcare Rally Amid Fed Rate Cut Hopes

Tech Weakness Drags Nasdaq; Dow Gains on Healthcare Rally Amid Fed Rate Cut Hopes

Force Motors' domestic sales climb 2% YoY in September 2025

Force Motors' domestic sales climb 2% YoY in September 2025

JTL Industries slips after sales volume drops over 20% YoY in Q2 FY26

JTL Industries slips after sales volume drops over 20% YoY in Q2 FY26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Capital IPO GMPNobel Price 2025 AnnouncementsLatest News LIVENRI Billionaire ListBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon