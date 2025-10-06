Monday, October 06, 2025 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India business activity growth eases in September

India business activity growth eases in September

Image

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Operating conditions across India's service economy remained favorable in September, with healthy demand trends underpinning further growth of total new orders, exports, employment and business activity. In all four cases, however, rates of expansion eased since August.

Encouragingly, a softer increase in expenses helped curtail charge inflation. Moreover, confidence towards the year ahead outlook for output strengthened.

At 60.9 in September, the seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index was well above the neutral mark of 50.0 to signal another substantial upturn in output. Falling from 62.9 in August, however, the latest figure showed a loss of growth momentum.

 

External sales still rose in September, but did so to the least extent since March. Companies identified the supply of services at lower prices elsewhere as the main factor behind the slowdown in growth of export orders.

Indian services companies reported a further increase in their expenses at the end of the second fiscal quarter. Companies' assessments of growth prospects improved in September, with the overall level of positive sentiment reaching a six-month high.

India's private sector continued to experience robust growth, but there were softer increases in new orders, international sales, business activity and employment during September.

Also Read

china Flag, China

Australia, Papua New Guinea ink defence treaty, raising China's concern

stock markets

Krystal Integrated Services jumps 7% on bagging this deal from Delhi Govt

Carbon emission, pollution, climate change

Asian carbon capture push may add 25 bn tonnes of emissions by 2050: Report

Stock Market LIVE today, October 6, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 300 pts; Nifty above 24,980; SMIDs in green; IT, private banks lead

Jaipur hospital fire

6 patients killed in Jaipur hospital fire; kin protest staff negligence

The HSBC India Composite PMI Output Index slipped from 63.2 in August to 61.0, indicating the weakest rate of expansion since June. The figure nevertheless remained comfortably above its long-run average and the neutral mark of 50.0.

In addition to a broad-based slowdown in growth of output across the manufacturing and service sectors, there were softer increases in new orders across the two segments.

At the composite level, total sales rose at the softest pace in three months. Inflation trends were mixed, with faster increases in expenses and selling prices at manufacturers contrasting with slower rises in the service economy.

Across the private sector, costs and charges rose at the slowest rates in two and three months respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty surges above 24,950 mark; FMCG shares decline

Nifty surges above 24,950 mark; FMCG shares decline

Tech Weakness Drags Nasdaq; Dow Gains on Healthcare Rally Amid Fed Rate Cut Hopes

Tech Weakness Drags Nasdaq; Dow Gains on Healthcare Rally Amid Fed Rate Cut Hopes

Force Motors' domestic sales climb 2% YoY in September 2025

Force Motors' domestic sales climb 2% YoY in September 2025

JTL Industries slips after sales volume drops over 20% YoY in Q2 FY26

JTL Industries slips after sales volume drops over 20% YoY in Q2 FY26

Volumes spurt at Birla Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Birla Corporation Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Capital IPO GMPGold vs Bitcoin: Where to InvestNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price Best FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon