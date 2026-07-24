Friday, July 24, 2026 | 01:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Spirits Ltd gains for third straight session

United Spirits Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1475.9, up 4.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.7% in last one year as compared to a 4.18% slide in NIFTY and a 9.88% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1475.9, up 4.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 23799.9. The Sensex is at 76124.93, down 0.35%. United Spirits Ltd has gained around 6.57% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49033.2, up 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1482.4, up 4.42% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is up 12.7% in last one year as compared to a 4.18% slide in NIFTY and a 9.88% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 56.7 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades below 23,750 mark; metal shares extend losses for 3rd day

Nifty trades below 23,750 mark; metal shares extend losses for 3rd day

ACME Solar rises after operationalising 3.62 GWh BESS capacity in Rajasthan

ACME Solar rises after operationalising 3.62 GWh BESS capacity in Rajasthan

Households increasingly diversifying their financial savings into equities and mutual funds

Households increasingly diversifying their financial savings into equities and mutual funds

PTC Industries receives development order from Gun Factory Kanpur

PTC Industries receives development order from Gun Factory Kanpur

Jindal Stainless wins prestigious awards for its Hisar and Mundra units

Jindal Stainless wins prestigious awards for its Hisar and Mundra units

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCabinet meeting on Paper LeakQ1 Results TidaySonam Wanchuk Ends Hunger StrikeSBI Funds Management Share DDA Housing Scheme 2026Jana Nayagan OTT ReleaseUpcoming Q1 ResultsStock Market Crash Today Reason