Updater Services consolidated net profit declines 70.34% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.39% to Rs 767.10 crore

Net profit of Updater Services declined 70.34% to Rs 9.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 30.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.39% to Rs 767.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 694.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.767.10694.892.706.6522.6149.9110.6137.849.1630.88

