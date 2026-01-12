Monday, January 12, 2026 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US dollar index net speculative shorts post further decline

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

US dollar index speculative shorts have come off their record level for more than a decade, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that began releasing delayed data following brief period of US shutdown. The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of -3831 contracts in the data reported through January 06, 2025, showing a further decrease of 129 net short positions compared to the previous week and to a 5-month low.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Signatureglobal (India) slips as softer mrkt dents pre-sales outlook

Ways and Means Advances limit for Delhi govt fixed at Rs 890 cr: RBI

Domestic fish output up more than 100% over last decade

Sensex drops 353 pts; media shares decline for 3rd day

Barometers drift lower in early trade; VIX surges 8.07%

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

