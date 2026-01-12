US dollar index net speculative shorts post further decline
US dollar index speculative shorts have come off their record level for more than a decade, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that began releasing delayed data following brief period of US shutdown. The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of -3831 contracts in the data reported through January 06, 2025, showing a further decrease of 129 net short positions compared to the previous week and to a 5-month low.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 11:31 AM IST