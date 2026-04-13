US dollar index speculative net longs climb further
US dollar index net longs climbed further near a one-year high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 5511 contracts in the data reported through April 07, 2026, its highest level in almost a year and showing an increase of 1830 net positions compared to the previous week.
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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 12:16 PM IST