US dollar net speculative positions turn net long

Large currency speculators in the US dollar futures market turned net long, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 850 contracts in the data reported through May 26, 2026, marking a rise of 1329 net positions compared to the previous week.

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