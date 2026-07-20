VA Tech Wabag gains on securing mega order from BWSSB

VA Tech Wabag surged 4.24% to Rs 2,074.85 after it has secured a mega domestic order from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

The order is for the design, build and operation (DBO) of sewage treatment and tertiary treatment plants in Bengaluru.

As per the companys order classification, a Mega domestic order refers to contracts valued above Rs 1,000 crore, while a Mega international order refers to contracts exceeding $150 million.

The contract includes the design, engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPC) of a 100 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Byramangala, a 60 MLD STP at Bellandur, and a 25 MLD Tertiary Treatment Plant (TTP) at Byramangala. The scope also covers biogas-based captive power generation.

The STPs will be based on the Activated Sludge Process integrated with a Biological Nutrient Removal (BNR) system, while the tertiary treatment plant will use ultrafiltration technology to produce treated water suitable for distribution to nearby water bodies.

The EPC work is scheduled to be completed within 36 months, followed by a seven-year operations and maintenance (O&M) period.

The company said it had executed the first phase of the Bellandur sewage treatment facility earlier and has now secured the second phase of the project.

According to WABAG, the projects will strengthen Bengaluru's wastewater treatment infrastructure and incorporate anaerobic sludge digestion with biogas-based power generation, helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve energy efficiency and support the city's long-term water security and sustainability goals.

S. Natrajan, Vice President & Head Sales and Marketing, India Cluster, said: Securing these twin wins from BWSSB reinforces WABAG's leadership in India's municipal wastewater treatment sector and underscores its commitment to delivering sustainable, resilient, and future-ready water infrastructure. The energy-efficient wastewater treatment facilities, integrated with biogas-based power generation, will establish a scalable model for resource recovery, circularity, and energy optimization while significantly enhancing Bengaluru's sewage treatment capacity, promoting environmentally responsible wastewater management, supporting Karnataka's water security objectives, and strengthening the long-term sustainability and resilience of the city's water ecosystem.

VA Tech Wabag is engaged in the water treatment business. Its principal activities include the design, supply, installation, construction, and operational management of drinking water, wastewater treatment, industrial water treatment, and desalination plants.

The company reported a 28.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 128.30 crore on a 22.3% rise in revenue to Rs 1,414.4 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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