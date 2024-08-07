Vadilal Enterprises standalone net profit rises 176.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.02% to Rs 513.07 crore

Net profit of Vadilal Enterprises rose 176.17% to Rs 28.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.02% to Rs 513.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 434.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.513.07434.738.273.7842.3716.9038.7214.0228.9710.49