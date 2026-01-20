Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit rises 56.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.88% to Rs 430.54 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Special Steels rose 56.52% to Rs 33.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.88% to Rs 430.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 426.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.430.54426.7710.068.2252.7936.9644.8028.4733.5921.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News