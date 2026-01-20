Senores Pharma slumps as Q3 PAT slides 2% QoQ to Rs 32 cr

Shares of Senores Pharmaceuticals tanked 5.50% to Rs 762.15 due to weak sequential performance.

On a consolidated basis, Senores Pharmas net profit fell 2.22% to Rs 31.66 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 32.38 crore in Q2 FY26.

However, total revenue from operations rallied 7.91% to Rs 174.56 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26. PBT jumped 9.74% to Rs 44.60 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit zoomed 104.50% while total revenue from operations advanced 69.44% in Q3 FY26. PBT rallied 117.77% YoY.

Senores Pharmaceuticals reported robust operational and financial performance for Q3 and 9M FY26. Cash flow from operations for Q3 FY26 stood at around Rs 19 crore, while for 9M FY26 it was approximately Rs 51 crore, marking significant growth over the previous year. The company said its EBITDA-to-operating cash flow conversion has improved.

The pharma firm has 46 approved ANDAs covering 137 strengths, with over 100 strengths yet to be launched. Additionally, 22 ANDAs with more than 50 strengths are under development, providing strong growth visibility for its regulated business in the coming years.

The Emerging Markets business recorded its highest-ever revenue and EBITDA in Q3 FY26, with revenue up nearly 48% YoY. EBITDA margin for the segment surged to around 13% from 1% in Q3FY25, a jump of 1,200 basis points.

On the acquisition front, Senores Pharmaceuticals completed the first phase of acquiring a 75% stake in Apnar Pharmaceuticals, with the remaining 25% expected to be completed by Q2 FY27. Of the five approved ANDAs under Apnar, three are slated for launch in Q4 FY26, expected to generate positive cash flow. The company noted that business integration and scale-up are progressing faster than anticipated.

Commenting on the results, Swapnil Shah, MD, Senores Pharmaceuticals, said, The company delivered a robust performance in Q3FY26, with revenue rising 64% and profit after tax increasing 86% year-on-year. In the Regulated Markets, two new ANDAs with 56 strengths were launched during the quarter, with 28 approved ANDAs still awaiting launch and 22 additional molecules involving 50+ strengths under development, providing a healthy pipeline for the coming quarters.

Shah highlighted the companys expansion through the acquisition of Apnar Pharmaceuticals, with 75% of the stake already completed and the remaining 25% expected by Q2 FY27. He noted that integration and scale-up of Apnars operations are progressing faster than expected, enhancing scalability, deepening access to Regulated Markets, accelerating product launches, improving margins, and expanding CDMO-CMO opportunities.

On the Emerging Markets business, Shah said the product portfolio continues to expand, with EBITDA margins now in the mid-teens. The segment achieved its highest-ever quarterly revenue and EBITDA in Q3FY26 and is now cash flow positive.

The Branded Generics business also showed strong growth, with revenue more than six-fold YoY in Q3FY26, supported by strong product acceptance and supply to multiple large hospital chains across India.

Shah concluded that the company remains on track to deliver its full-year guidance, focusing on four key pillars: expanding the ANDA portfolio in Regulated Markets, scaling up CDMO/CMO operations, improving profitability in Emerging Markets, and expanding the Branded Generics business in India.

Senores Pharmaceuticals manufactures and develops affordable and high-quality complex generics certified by global food and drugs authorities.

